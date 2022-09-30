Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish soccer federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails to the federation asking not to be selected because they said playing for him “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and health. The players have denied explicitly asking for a coaching change while insisting they want a “project” that will “get the best performance of this group of players.” Spain plays friendlies against Sweden on Oct. 7 and the United States on Oct. 11. The Women’s World Cup is next year.

