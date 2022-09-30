Santa Cruz Union workers to strike leading to shutdown of some public services

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, all the way through Oct. 10, several services in Santa Cruz will be closed as employees strike.

The Service Employees International Union will strike as they hope to stop the city's "unfair labor practices and an agreement that addresses the challenges they face daily."

Workers from sanitation, roads, public works, parks, and city administration; local elected officials and labor partners, and community allies will all be expected to strike.

There will be no residential or commercial trash or recycling pick-up, all service and payment counters will be closed, all libraries, except Capitola and Scotts Valley, will be closed, parks and other recreation services will be shut down, and phone services will not be available. Most plan reviews, permit reviews, and inspection services will be unavailable.

Fire and police will still be able to respond as usual.

