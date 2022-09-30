Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge

HOUSTON (AP) — Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, beating the Houston Astros 7-3. The Rays began the day in the third and final AL wild-card spot, trailing Toronto and Seattle. Tampa Bay extended the longest postseason streak in franchise history and earned a playoff spot for the eighth time, all since 2008. The Rays have never won the World Series. Despite the loss, Houston clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The New York Yankees lost earlier in the day, ensuring the Astros will host any AL series. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers have a better record than Houston.

