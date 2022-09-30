Monterey County Supervisors denounce alleged sexual harassment at Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff responds–copy

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey County Board of Supervisors released a statement criticizing the actions of a former undersheriff accused of sexually harassing employees at the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The specifics of the allegations against the retired Undersheriff, John Mineau, were not provided in the county's statement.

It reads, in part, that "the Board does not tolerate in any way sexual harassment in the workplace, or the failure of employees' supervisors to take appropriate action when such matters are reported to them."

County leaders also point to its policies "prohibiting sexual harassment and workplace discrimination," while mandating training for every employee on the subjects.

The results of the investigation, which was carried out by the Civil Rights Office, led to the county being "deeply disappointed" in Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal in his "failure" to have staff at the office follow the County's sexual harassment and discrimination policies.

"We urge Sheriff [Steve] Bernal to speak out and clearly communicate that the Sheriff's Office will not tolerate sexual harassment, discrimination, or abuses of power."

Sheriff Steve Bernal responding saying quote: "Sexual harassment of any kind is unacceptable and has never and will never be tolerated in my Office. The fact that the supervisors would even suggest that I would allow that behavior is disgusting and ridiculous. This is nothing more than a political stunt on their behalf."

The county calls on employees who have experienced sexual harassment at the workplace to contact their immediate supervisor or department head, and to the civil rights office.