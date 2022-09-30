Skip to Content
Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road.

Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the road.

Avidano died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle declined medical attention, according to the coroner.

The Sheriff's Office added that drugs and alcohol were not factors in this crash. No arrests have been made.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

