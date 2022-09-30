DA: Monterey man sentenced to 9 years for using a minor to sell drugs, solicit for sex

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after using a minor he was in a sexual relationship with to sell drugs and solicit her for sex, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Jacob Carlier Diaz, 26, previously pled no contest and was found guilty of solicitation to commit sexual assault, using a minor to sell a controlled substance, and criminal threats, said Pacioni. Diaz will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Jane Doe's mother alerted the Monterey County Sheriff's Office of a possible past tense sexual assault involving her daughter. She located texts between her daughter and Diaz, and alerted law officials because of her concerns.

Deputies said the two met on a dating app where Diaz initially believed his victim was 18. He was made aware early that she was, in fact, 17 years old, and only after learning that fact began a sexual relationship with her, said Pacioni.

Pacioni said it was determined that Diaz put his victim through "emotional, verbal, and physical manipulation, eventually coercing her to advertise various controlled substances for sale on her social media accounts with the intent that he would sell the substances to her school-aged friends." Diaz also acquired a third party to sexually assault the minor.

While out on bail after his arraignment, Diaz threatened Jane Doe on social media, said Pacioni. Diaz was also arrested and charged with this crime.