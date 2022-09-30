After Burrow says relax, Bengals pull off 2 wins in 5 days

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said everything would be all right. He said the Bengals would turn it around after starting the season with two losses. Perhaps feeding off the out-sized confidence of their leader, the Bengals reeled off two wins in the span of five days, including their 27-15 triumph over the Miami Dolphins in front a record home crowd. The third-year quarterback put much of the credit on the offensive line, which got four new starters before the season and was slow to develop chemistry.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.