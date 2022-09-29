UN renews ship inspections off Libya for smuggled migrants

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to authorize for another year the inspection of vessels off the coast of Libya suspected of smuggling migrants or engaging in human trafficking from the North African nation. The resolution adopted Thursday reaffirms the need to end the proliferation of smuggling operations in the Mediterranean Sea. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his latest report that the Mediterranean remains “among the deadliest routes for refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe.” He urged more resettlement of Libyan migrants.

