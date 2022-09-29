Second police force town hall goes virtual after protesters disrupt meeting last week

By Breana Ross

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Johns Hopkins University will hold its second public safety town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss plans for a private police force.

This comes after protesters took over the first town hall meeting last week, forcing leaders to move the meeting to a virtual format.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. meeting will include a presentation and question-and-answer session that will all be livestreamed online.

Participants can submit feedback and questions to the panel through the public safety website, via email at publicsafetyfeedback@jhu.edu and by text message at 443-464-0832.

The livestream will also be available for people to watch in person at Turner Auditorium with the following requirements established.

Registration and ID are required for entry. Those who have not pre-registered at Eventbrite will be able to register onsite. Signs, megaphones and liquids are permitted only in the designated protest area outside of the auditorium. Bags are subject to inspection.

University leaders said they moved the public hearing to a livestream format to prevent another scene last week when protesters went on stage with signs and loudspeakers.

The university said it wants to ensure members of the community can learn more about the proposed memorandum of understanding between Johns Hopkins and the Baltimore Police Department, and also ask any questions or provide any feedback they have in a constructive way.

Before the first town hall meeting last week, the university released its memorandum of understanding detailing how Hopkins would create a police force to patrol the university’s campuses in Homewood, Peabody and east Baltimore (click links for maps). Their jurisdiction would include garages, sidewalks and streets within those boundaries.

Members of the Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee on Wednesday received an update on the university’s plan for the private police force and how Baltimore police plan to address concerns about trust highlighted at last week’s town hall meeting.

“Both Hopkins and BPD are listening to what people are saying, trying to identify what kind of changes need to be made to make sure everyone is comfortable,” said Michelle Wirzberger, director of government affairs for Baltimore police.

The state changed the law enforcement disciplinary process, and a Hopkins police force would fall under that law with requirements to submit to that process.

