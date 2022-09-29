Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire department battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday morning that has displaced 12 people.

Salinas Fire said around 6 a.m., they received calls on this fire at two two-story townhomes on the 870 block of North Madeira Avenue. They responded with all eight of their units and with aid from the Presidio Fire Department and other fire agencies.

They started with an offensive attack that they had to call back due to the intensity of the fire. They had to switch to defensive measures, and all firefighters fought the fire outside the building using a ladder truck.

The damage to the structures was heavy. Twelve people have been displaced between the two units, said firefighters. Three residents were injured, and one of them had to be taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Firefighters said they received reports of two people jumping from windows to escape the fire. One of them may have had a child with them as they jumped.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.