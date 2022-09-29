Proctor hits grand slam, Rodón Ks 10 as Giants sweep Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. Austin Wynns and Wilmer Flores also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the eighth straight time. The Giants have won four games in a row and nine of their last 10 to get back to .500 at 78-78. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 5 1/2 games for the third and final National League wild-card position with six games remaining. Sean Bouchard homered for the Rockies. They have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10.

