NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that the state will craft regulations by the end of the year that will require 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles in 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states can either abide by the U.S. government’s vehicle emissions standards or choose to follow California’s stricter requirements.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

