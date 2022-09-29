No. 20 Arkansas going for 1st win over No. 2 Tide since 2006

No. 2 Alabama visits No. 20 Arkansas in a key West Division matchup in the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas’s 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa last year marked the first time in seven meetings that the Razorbacks played Alabama within a touchdown. The Hogs were in the game until Alabama recovered an onside kick with a minute left. Now they’re out to finish the job and beat the Tide for the first time since 2006. Alabama escaped with a one-point win over Texas in its first road game and has won its other three at home by no fewer than 52 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.