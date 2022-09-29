Mutilated birds found along Manhattan Beach may have been part of Santeria ritual, police say

By Leanne Suter

MANHATTAN BEACH, California (KABC) — Residents in Manhattan Beach are in shock after authorities found 10 different types of dead birds, many of which were decapitated, along the beach that may have been used for a Santeria ritual, they said.

Officials made the shocking discovery along the beach between Marine and 26th Street.

Witnesses reported seeing ducks, roosters and pigeons.

“I was pretty disgusted,” said Ashford Allen, a young beachgoer who spoke with Eyewitness News. “They were like chickens also duck heads and dead chickens without their heads.”

Authorities say the discovery has all the signs of being part of a Santeria ritual, which they say is not uncommon along Los Angeles-area beaches.

Stunned residents hope it doesn’t become a common practice.

“It was odd, I’ve never seen this before,” said witness Lucio Flores. “I’ve been here for like 12 years. Hopefully, it’s not going to be like a yearly occurrence. Just odd and kind of gross totally weird.”

The Manhattan Beach Police Department along with animal control services are now investigating.

