Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals

The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries.

Tagovailoa is conscious, has movement in all his extremities and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the team said in an update.

In the second quarter, Tagovailoa was sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou and laid motionless on the field for several minutes.

The entire Dolphins sidelines walked onto the field as Tagovailoa was placed on the backboard and stretcher.

Bengals fans in attendance at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati showed their respect as Tagovailoa was carted off the field.

The injury comes days after the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) told the National Football League (NFL) it wants to initiate a review into the handling of Tagovailoa’s apparent head injury suffered during the team’s game on Sunday.

The Dolphins later said Tagovailoa suffered a back injury, not a head injury.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable to play before tonight’s game with a back injury.

The Bengals currently lead 14-12 at halftime.

