EU takes Malta to court over passport-for-pay program

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is taking Malta to court over a golden passport program that allows wealthy people to buy European Union citizenship. The EU’s executive branch decided to act even after the small island country suspended the program for citizens of Russia and Belarus. The European Commission said that granting citizenship for money to people without any real links to the country contravenes EU treaties. The commission says it’s referred the matter to the European Court of Justice. Obtaining the nationality of one of the 27 member countries bestows EU citizenship. With that comes the right to free movement, to vote and to be elected in European and national elections.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.