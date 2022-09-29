Casualties reported after explosion at educational center in Kabul

By Irene Nasser and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Casualties have been reported in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul following an explosion at an educational center, the city’s police said.

There are reports of casualties after an explosion at Kaaj education center in Kabul that took place Friday morning at 7:30 a.m., local time (11 p.m. ET), Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran told CNN.

“Unfortunately, the explosion has caused human casualties. Security forces have reached the area and we will share the type of the explosion and casualty figures later,” Zadran added.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

