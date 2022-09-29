California gas prices rising due to some issues with West Coast oil refineries

By Michelle Bandur

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — California is experiencing higher gas prices, while the rest of the country is staying steady.

The national average for a regular gallon of as is $3.77, while in California it’s $6.04, according to AAA.

The numbers show that the same gallon costs 76 cents more than a month ago, 55 cents more than a week ago and up 16 cents from Tuesday in California.

“I’m sure drivers that pulled into stations and saw that $6 mark again, you think, ‘Back to the summer and is it happening again?'” said John Treanor with AAA.

The travel agency monitors the fluctuations in fuel. Treanor said it’s a simple supply and demand equation. He said planned and unplanned maintenance of California and Washington state refineries are slowing oil production.

“Every three to five years they have to be taken off-line so they can get maintenance and inspections done,” Treanor said. “They always plan it between the summer and the winter when the demand is low.”

But Treanor said the timing is bad with work being done at a Southern California refinery due to a fire.

“When you have both of those going on at the same time, that means oil production is down, supply is down and it can’t be met,” he said.

California drivers are over the spike in gas prices, but don’t have a choice when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

“Not a lot of people can fill up their gas tanks but it is what it is,” said Ashley Powell. “I guess have to roll with it.”

The sharp increase in gas prices is surprising for some drivers.

“I filled up two weeks ago at $5.69 and now it’s 6.99, that’s crazy,” said Will Gritsan.

One driver remembers when prices weren’t so high.

“I just think about the good old days when three dollars seemed high,” said Ohe Pawlek. “Now I wished it was back to $3s, that’s how crazy the prices are now.”

