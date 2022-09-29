Bishop who won Nobel for work in Timor accused of sex abuse

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Dutch magazine has reported that a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Catholic bishop has been accused of sexually abusing boys in East Timor in the 1990s. The report has rocked the Catholic Church in the impoverished nation and forced officials at the Vatican and Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo’s religious order to scramble to provide answers. Dutch magazine De Groene Amsterdammer said two alleged victims, identified only as Paulo and Roberto, reported being abused by Belo and said other boys also were alleged victims. It said its investigation showed that Belo’s abuse was known to East Timorese government, and to humanitarian and church workers.

By NICOLE WINFIELD, GANTRY MEILANA and HELENA ALVES Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.