Arsenal encounters ‘weird’ incidents in Women’s CL game

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s progress to the group stage of the Women’s Champions League didn’t come without a couple of bizarre hitches. The English team advanced by beating Ajax 1-0 on Wednesday for a 3-2 aggregate victory. There were pre-match shenanigans that saw the goalposts needing to be adjusted because they were too short. Then there was a late-game incident when Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was incorrectly told he could make a concussion substitution. Eidevall says “it’s been a very weird experience being here.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.