Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker. Kelly already has been charged with fatally shooting Dewayne Tunstall on Sept. 7. Police say Clark and Parker were shot later that day, as Kelly was driving around Memphis, livestreaming some of his activities. Kelly’s lawyer has not replied to a request for comment.

