Tagovailoa banged up as Dolphins face Bengals in short week
By The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sore ahead of the Thursday night game at Cincinnati. Tagovailoa had a sore back and ankle after the Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Bills last week. He also took a hard shot during the game, but returned to finish. The Bengals are clicking after struggling in their first two games. They scored first and limited the New York Jets to four field goals in a 27-12 win. The overhauled Cincinnati O-line seems to be developing some chemistry, allowing Joe Burrow to pass for 275 yards and three TDs.