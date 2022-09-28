Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Hawaii

By Lia Kamanā

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — President Joe Biden proclaimed September 2022 as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society estimates 940 men in Hawaii will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.

As with most cancers effective screening and early detection increases survival rates.

The MD Anderson Cancer Center recommends that men speak with their doctor beginning at age 40 to determine their individual risk level and discuss the benefits and limitations of prostate cancer screening. Awareness of individual risk factors can help men make informed health choices with their primary healthcare providers.

The Hawaii Prostate Cancer Coalition has supported the public effort to provide relevant information, screening and early diagnosis of prostate cancer. It’s an often overlooked but potentially deadly disease affecting 1 in 7 adult men during their lifetimes.

“We continue to provide such services and encourage men to be their own advocates for healthy outcomes” said Paul Mizue, President of the Hawaii Prostate Cancer Coalition.

The Us TOO Hawaii Prostate Cancer Support Group is a local resource which helps men diagnosed with prostate cancer navigate through the disease. Newly diagnosed patients and those currently undergoing treatment are invited to meetings. Others interested about prostate cancer are also welcome.

Monthly meetings are free of charge and include time for member questions, sharing, and discussions followed by presentations on prostate cancer topics. Click here, for more information or to join.

Hawaii Prostate Cancer Coalition (HPCC) is an identified State charity and an IRS approved 501(c)(3) organization. HPCC’s function is to coordinate with the Hawaii State Department of Health on relevant guidance to health organizations and physicians related to screening and detection where it’s most needed.

The National Association of State Prostate Cancer Coalitions (NASPCC) is a network of state coalitions, groups and individuals aimed at fostering, encouraging and promoting the development of state prostate cancer coalitions. It supports organizations devoted to prostate cancer awareness and education.

Us TOO Hawaii is a local prostate cancer support group which is registered with the State of Hawaii and is an independent charitable 501(c)(3) organization authorized by the IRS. Meetings are free of charge and open to newly diagnosed patients, patients currently undergoing treatment, prostate cancer survivors, their spouses/partners, family members, friends and health care professionals. Meetings provide an opportunity to share information and learn more about prostate cancer. Us TOO Hawaii is affiliated with Us TOO International, a network of hundreds of prostate cancer support groups and chapters.

Us TOO International is the largest non-profit prostate cancer education and support network in the world today. Its mission is to serve as a resource for peer-to-peer prostate cancer support. Educational materials provided at no charge to help men and their spouses/partners/families make informed decisions about prostate cancer detection, treatment options and related side effects. In addition to support groups, Us TOO provides comprehensive digital resources about prostate cancer, treatment options, advocacy and volunteer information.

Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer. In April 2021 Us TOO International merged with ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer. The combined organization operates under ZERO’s name, 501(c)3 designation, brand, logo and website. The Us TOO name and assets remain in place for the support group program which includes more than 200 support groups across North America.

