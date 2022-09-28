Nico Williams makes his case for World Cup spot with Spain
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Forward Nico Williams may have secured his spot in Spain’s World Cup squad with a well-timed header across the area to set up a decisive goal. The 20-year-old Williams came off the bench to assist Álvaro Morata’s 88th-minute winner in a victory over Portugal that guaranteed Spain a spot in the Nations League’s Final Four on Tuesday. And that may have also guaranteed him a place in Qatar despite only two appearances with the national team. His performances prompted widespread praise and left him in position to be picked by Spain coach Luis Enrique for Qatar.