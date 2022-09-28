JetBlue, Southwest spar over slots in antitrust trial

Testimony at the antitrust trial involving American Airlines and JetBlue is turning toward access to airports in New York and Boston. The CEO of JetBlue said Wednesday that a partnership with American Airlines will help his airline grow. He says that’s good for consumers because it means more competition for Delta and United. The Biden administration doesn’t see it that way, however. It’s suing to break up the American-JetBlue partnership, which it says will reduce competition and cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

