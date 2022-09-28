Jags getting top-level play from 1st-round duo Walker, Lloyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own Defensive Rookie of the Year race ongoing. It’d be tough to pick a front-runner through three games. No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker, an outside linebacker from national champion Georgia, has been disruptive while playing nearly 85% percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He has eight tackles, including a sack, and got his first interception in his NFL debut. Inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, the 27th overall selection from Utah, leads the team with 24 tackles and six pass breakups. He has interceptions in back-to-back games. Coach Doug Pederson says “they want to be great players in this league, and that’s what you’re seeing with both of them.”

