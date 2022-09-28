Governor Newsom signs bill to expand farmworkers union rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- After weeks of marching by farmworker rights advocates, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 2183 Wednesday, which gives farmworkers a new way to vote in union elections and more.

“California’s farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state has been defined by the heroic activism of farmworkers, championed by American icons like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and Larry Itliong. California is proud to stand with the next generation of leaders carrying on this movement.”

Farmworkers will now have the ability to request mail-in ballots and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, in addition to the existing in-person voting.