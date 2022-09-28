Free 24/7 California tutoring service arrives on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's accessible 24/7 and is part of a $254 million grant to public libraries in California. Director of Monterey Public Library Brian Edwards explains the importance of this program.

“All libraries have access to this,” Edwards said. “They don’t have to choose one electronic resource over another resource. Always competing priorities over what we spend our budgets on. So this allows all libraries to have access. All of our communities have access.”

The program for this is called “HELPNOW”. Students can pick the library closest to them to access.

Once that’s done, a tutor will be assigned for their specific needs.

Although some students can benefit from this, others learn better in person.

Learning centers like Mathnasium look to do more for students than just tutor. According to Center Director Marzena Wisniewska, they look to fill possible gaps in the student's learning.

“We are focused on supplementary math education, which addresses these gaps in knowledge and provides instructions on how to strengthen the student and knowing how to solve the problems long term,” Wisniewska said. “Understanding the sense of numbers.”

Some parents prefer places like Mathnasium to ensure their kids get results.

However, with time sometimes not being on their side, “HELPNOW” is something they can look to for help.

“This is a fantastic resource and will give access and open the playing field for homework help for all students in California and here in our Monterey Region,” Edwards said.

The new tutoring program is accessible to more than just kids. Adults can access the website for higher education needs as well.