Introduced in 2022, Hyundai’s Elantra N is the higher-octane version of its small value-packed sedan, made for people who secretly want a rally car that can still run errands efficiently. In the same segment, Volkswagen’s Golf GTI has emerged with a redesign inside and out for 2022. One car is the rising star rookie; one is tried-and-true. Edmunds compares them to find out which is best.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.