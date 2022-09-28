Judge: Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 election

BERLIN (AP) — The president of the Berlin Constitutional Court says Germany’s capital will likely need to repeat its 2021 state and district elections due to severe election day glitches. Several political parties and government entities have filed formal complaints about the Sept. 26, 2021 votes. Long lines formed outside many polling stations in Berlin that day as voters struggled with extra ballot papers. Some polling stations ran out of ballot papers during the day and others received ones for the wrong district. Ahead of oral arguments in the case Wednesday, Berlin Constitutional Court President Ludgera Selting said errors and problems at polling stations likely influenced the election results and the overall makeup of the Berlin state parliament.

