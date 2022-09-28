Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:20 PM

Coolio, rapper known for ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59, TMZ reports

By KJ Hiramoto

LOS ANGELES - Rapper and Compton native Coolio has reportedly died at the age of 59.

According to a report from TMZ, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a factor in Coolio's death.

FOX 11 is making calls to the rapper's management and officials for confirmation on Coolio's death.

Coolio, born, Artis Ivey Jr., became a household name after his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise." 

Article Topic Follows: News

FOX 35

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content