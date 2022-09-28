Chloë Grace Moretz says viral meme made her ‘super self-conscious’ about her body

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about how fame and social media caused her to “basically” become a “recluse.”

“For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private,” the “Kick-Ass” star said in an interview with Hunger.

“Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body,” she told the publication. “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from ‘Family Guy’ with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”

Moretz said that expressing how upset she was about her body being made fun of was met with “Oh, shut the f*** up, it’s funny.”

“And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram,” she said. “It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

It resulted in her becoming “super self-conscious” she said.

“I basically became a recluse,” the actress said. “It was great because I got away from the photographers and I was able to be myself, and to have so many experiences that people didn’t photograph, but at the same time it made me severely anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate.”

