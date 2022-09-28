Bosnian Serb separatist leader blasts West, praises Russia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik is facing an election this weekend and he has blasted the West and praised Vladimir Putin over his policies in the Balkans. Dodik said late Tuesday that he’s a rare European politician who can meet the Russian president anytime he wishes. Dodik’s comments made at a preelection rally in the Bosnian Serb semiautonomous region of Republika Srpska came after he met Putin in Moscow earlier this month when he endorsed Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine. Dodik reiterated the Bosnian Serb separatist stands which already once in the past led to a war in the 1990s that left 100,000 people dead and millions homeless.

