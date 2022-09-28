Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain has been recovered and transported to Nepal’s capital. Hilaree Nelson was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner on Monday when she fell off the mountain. Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy. Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson’s body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search.

