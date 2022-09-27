Triple shooting kills 1, leaves infant in critical condition

By Betsy Webster

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Police spent more than four hours on Monday going in and out of a house at the corner of 26th and Hardesty. They said three people were shot inside shortly before 1:45 p.m.

One adult died. Another adult is expected to survive. An infant is hospitalized in critical condition.

“Honestly, I feel helpless right now,” said Carly Mitchell.

Mitchell is a community resource advocate with the AdHoc Group Against Crime.

“Like, what can we do to prevent this? I don’t want to just respond to the scenes like this. What can I do to not have to respond to scenes like this?” she asked pleadingly.

Mitchell spent hours with family members, milling around outside the crime tape.

“They’re just so emotional, don’t know what’s going on,” described Rosilyn Temple, founder of antiviolence group Mothers in Change.

Sgt. Mark Slater, who is with the KCPD’s homicide unit, briefed the family privately shortly after 6 p.m. Another sergeant patrolling the area made a point of remarking to KCTV5 that not all homicides are intentional, that this could have been accidental. Slater told KCTV5 the investigation remains open and all possible scenarios remain on the table.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker arrived at about 3:30 p.m. and discussed what happened with Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin. The two don’t come to every homicide. It was a sign of the gravity of this one.

As of Monday, there had been 120 homicides in Kansas City during the year 2022. Another occurred at nearly the same time at 30th and Montgall, which is less than three miles away. KCPD public information officer Donna Drake said the two were not connected.

“We are tired of this!” exclaimed Temple. “Guns. Everybody [who has] got a gun don’t need a gun. That’s what I want to say. It’s a problem.”

Slater said there were several other children in the home at the time of the shooting who were not hurt. He said the department had counselors on hand for them.

Just around the corner, a chalk hopscotch game with a list of the ABCs filled a sidewalk. Kids played in a front yard just a few houses down from the one surrounded by crime tape.

“They have gotten numb to it,” said Temple, saddened by that.

“Like, how do we bring the innocence of children back?” asked Mitchell. “Like, being able to play outside, being able to hopscotch outside without their parents wondering if anything is going to happen to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline to remain anonymous at 816-474-TIPS.

