Tokyo Olympics bribery arrests widens to third Japan sponsor

TOKYO (AP) — Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member have ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games. Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time in a widening case involving dubious payments. Tokyo prosecutors say the latest allegations center on 15 million yen, or about $104,000, Takahashi received from Daiko Advertising. The arrests came on the same day as the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The arrests are likely a setback for Japan’s bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

