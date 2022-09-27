Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games. Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts and 2.74 over his last 15. Ian Happ led off the seventh with a single through the middle of the infield off Connor Brogdon. With two out, Gomes poked a double into the right field corner, scoring Happ.

