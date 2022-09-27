Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince is named prime minister

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been appointed prime minister by royal decree. The crown prince, who is heir to the throne held by King Salman, already wields wide powers and is seen as the kingdom’s day-to-day leader. The royal decree appointing him as prime minister was carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday. It says King Salman will continue to chair the Cabinet meetings that he attends. The 37-year-old crown prince, widely known by the acronym MbS, has taken the lead on Vision 2030, the kingdom’s wide-ranging plan to transform its economy and end its dependency on oil.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.