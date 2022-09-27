New Thai rules allow abortions up to 20th week of pregnancy

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand will allow abortions up to the 20th week of pregnancy under new regulations issued by the Public Health Ministry. The regulations liberalize the terms of a law in place since February last year that allowed the termination of pregnancies during the first 12 weeks. Thailand’s Constitutional Court in February 2020 struck down statutes in the Criminal Code banning abortions, declaring they violated equal rights for men and women and the rights to life and liberty. The new regulations say women seeking abortions between the 12th and 20th weeks must consult with and obtain approval from a medical practitioner. Until the 12th week, women can make arrangements on their own to have the procedure carried out at a medical facility.

