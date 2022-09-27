Man outraged after he says his $5K package was stolen, signed by someone else

By Rob McMillan

MORENO VALLEY, California (KABC) — A Moreno Valley man says his valuable package was stolen after it was misdelivered and signed by someone else.

Last November, Chris Winchester says he purchased two gold bracelets as Christmas presents for his two sons, along with gold and silver coins. But he says the package never showed up.

Winchester estimates the items to be worth $5,100.

“I’m beyond freaking out,” he told Eyewitness News.

He says he checked the UPS tracking site, which said the package had been delivered. His neighbors told him a package wasn’t delivered to them, so he contacted UPS again.

UPS responded to Winchester and informed him that the person who delivered the package verified the recipient’s identification, and that whoever signed for the package had signed it with an “X.”

“I’m going where’s the signature? ‘It’s the X.’ And at that moment my mind just goes… really?” Winchester said.

This is where Winchester says he’s stuck. In an email, UPS told him they would issue a claim, not to him, but to the sender – and only if the sender fills out the proper paperwork.

But Winchester says the company he purchased from only deals with claims up to three days after the delivery time.

By the time Winchester realized the package was missing, those days had passed.

“My next contact is going to be small claims,” Winchester said.

He also said that he’s filed a police report.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working through the claims process with the customer,” UPS said in a statement.

Winchester wants people to know that even requiring a signature won’t necessarily protect you from package theft.

“I’m sure they know who the delivery guy is, and they never even said that we’ll ask him,” Winchester said.

“This is a criminal act. This is a felony,” he said. “Someone said that I signed for this, and that is $5,100.”

