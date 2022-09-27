Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Lauren Jackson says nothing can top playing in what is likely her final international women’s basketball competition in front of adoring fans at the World Cup Sydney. The 41-year-old mom has the Opals battling for a medal but no matter what happens, Jackson says she doesn’t expect to be at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 6-foot-5 Jackson is considered one of the greatest international women’s basketball players to ever play in the WNBA. The former No. 1 pick says she is still “pinching herself” from the appreciation she has received during the World Cup.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.