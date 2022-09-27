Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve with a knee injury. It’s the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets’ 27-12 loss to Cincinnati. The Jets also signed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi from Houston’s practice squad and added offensive Mike Remmers to the practice squad. Ogbuehi was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, but hasn’t started a game since 2020. Remmers was most recently with Kansas City and started two games last season. New York also released wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

