Germany to keep 2 of its 3 nuclear plants running into April

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Economy and Energy Minister says the country will keep two of its remaining three nuclear power plants running until April to help prevent an energy shortage in the coming months. Tuesday’s announcement officially, albeit temporarily, reverses Germany’s long-held plan of shutting down its remaining nuclear plants by the end of the year. Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said the two reactors — Isar 2 in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim north of Stuttgart — would continue until mid-April.

