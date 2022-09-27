German police raid yacht linked to Russian oligarch

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say more than 60 police officers raided a luxury yacht in northern Germany linked to a Russian businessman, in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules. German weekly Der Spiegel identified him as oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. The raid comes the week after state and federal police searched 24 properties connected to Usmanov in the German states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. A spokesman with the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office confirmed that Tuesday’s yacht raid was part of the same investigation.

