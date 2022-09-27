Former college accounting manager gets 10 years for stealing

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former accounting manager for the University of South Florida has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $12.8 million from the school. Court records show 60-year-old Ralph Puglisi was sentenced Monday in federal court in Tampa. The judge also ordered that Puglisi repay the stolen money. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud last year. According to court documents, Puglisi was employed as an accounting manager for the University of South Florida’s University Medical Services Association. Officials say that from 2014 to 2019 Puglisi defrauded the university by using the association’s credit cards and falsifying records to make the charges appear legitimate.

