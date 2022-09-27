Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Paul Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year’s NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot with a victory over the Brewers. Milwaukee remains 1 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final NL wild card.

