Versatile Scottie Barnes is Raptors’ ‘player of the future’

TORONTO (AP) — The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is ready to run the Toronto offense a lot more often in his second season. Raptors star Scottie Barnes, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 225 pounds, is listed as a guard/forward on Toronto’s training camp roster and projects to be one of several super-sized point guards used to initiate the attack. Raptors president Masai Ujiri calls the versatile Barnes “one of those players of the future.”

