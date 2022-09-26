Skip to Content
Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says that a vehicle versus pedestrian crash has resulted in road closures on State Route 1 north of Santa Cruz.

CHP says the reporting party advised them a woman that appeared drunk was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The call came in at around 4:19 p.m., said CHP.

The severity of the injuries is not known yet, as CHP is still waiting for medical assistance.

Both lanes of Highway 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park are closed per CHP.

This is a developing story.

