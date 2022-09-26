TV hit ‘Peaky Blinders’ expands story through dance show

LONDON (AP) — A new show is expanding the story of the popular “Peaky Blinders” television series. The contemporary dance company Rambert has teamed up with show creator Steven Knight on the production, which restarts the story a few years before the gangster drama series, set in 1920s Birmingham, England. Knight was blown away watching Rambert dancers perform a scene inspired by the show and the immediacy of the connection between the performers and the audience. The theater dance production focuses on the love and loss of crime boss Tommy, who’s a central character of the show. “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby” has its world premiere at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday, before touring around the U.K.

