Slain Indiana officer’s fiancée recalls her life at funeral

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for Monday’s services for 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton. The four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, recalled how they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. They were days away from getting married when Burton was shot.

